GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

