GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.43.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

