Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

