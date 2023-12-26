Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

