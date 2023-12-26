Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $197,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

SBRA stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.