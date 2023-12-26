Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 16,894 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 3,762.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 231,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

