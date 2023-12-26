Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.27 and its 200 day moving average is $240.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

