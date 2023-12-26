Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

