Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

