Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

