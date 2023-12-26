Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.