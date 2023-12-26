Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.
Insider Activity at PayPal
In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
