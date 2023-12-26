Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

