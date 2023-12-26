Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

