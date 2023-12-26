Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

