Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $369,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

