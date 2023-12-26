Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $305.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $309.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

