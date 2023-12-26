Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

