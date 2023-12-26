Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65. The company has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.29.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

