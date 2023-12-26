Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

