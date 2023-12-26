Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,671,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

