Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.