Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.