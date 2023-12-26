Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

