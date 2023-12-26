Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $228.95 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

