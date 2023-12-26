Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 834 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,738,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

