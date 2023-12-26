Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.84.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.