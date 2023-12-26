Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 26th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

