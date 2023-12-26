Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.