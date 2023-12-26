Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.
