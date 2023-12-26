Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 219 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

