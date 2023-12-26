Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

