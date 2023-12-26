Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

