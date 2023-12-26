Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 260.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.