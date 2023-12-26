Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $415.00 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.