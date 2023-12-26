Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $303.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.