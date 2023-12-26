Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $206,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $469.13 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.