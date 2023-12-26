Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 416,553 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

