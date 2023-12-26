Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

