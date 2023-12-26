Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $401,172,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BALL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

