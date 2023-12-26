Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 215 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $175.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

