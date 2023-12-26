Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 249 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
MAA opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
