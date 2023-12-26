Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 249 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.