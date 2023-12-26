Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 487 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

