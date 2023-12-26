Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 503 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in CF Industries by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CF Industries by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

