Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 544 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.33, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

