Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 598 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Textron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

