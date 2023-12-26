Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

EPAM opened at $296.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.