Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

