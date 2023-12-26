HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

