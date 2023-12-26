HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,948 shares of company stock worth $56,601,528. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

View Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $202.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.